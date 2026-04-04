Horse rescued from floodwaters in Marengo after overnight storms: officials

The Brief A horse was rescued from floodwaters in unincorporated Marengo after being found stranded about 600 feet from shore in a swollen creek. Crews used a boat and coordinated with a veterinarian to reach the animal, which was suffering from significant hypothermia, and guide it through deep water to safety. The horse was taken for veterinary care, and one responder was hospitalized for cold exposure following the challenging rescue.



A horse was rescued from floodwaters in unincorporated Marengo on Saturday, according to officials.

Firefighters and Marengo sheriff's deputies arrived in the 22900 block of Anthony Road in the early morning for reports of an animal water rescue. They found a horse standing in floodwaters about 600 feet from the nearest shore. According to officials, Coon Creek had overflowed due to the recent storms. Officials believe the horse had been swept away overnight, and with cold water temperatures and it being unclear how long the horse had been in the water, officials went to work.

An initial team used a boat to reach the horse, while additional crew, including a veterinarian, waded from the shore to the creek. The boat crew brought the vet to a small peninsula where the horse stood. According to the vet, the horse was suffering from significant hypothermia.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Next, an additional crew was brought in to guide the horse through the about 15-feet-deep water. They then moved the horse to a nearby roadway.

One person was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for cold exposure, according to officials. The horse was transported to a veterinary facility for continued care.

What they're saying:

"It was a challenging and time-sensitive rescue, but we are pleased with the outcome," said Chief John Kimmel. "Floodwaters can be unpredictable and dangerous for both people and animals. We appreciate the coordinated efforts of all personnel who assisted with bringing this incident to a successful conclusion."