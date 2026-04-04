69-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in crash with car in Joliet: police

The Brief A 69-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a car Saturday afternoon at West Jefferson Street and Springfield Avenue in Joliet. Police say the cyclist was struck by a driver turning right while the traffic signal was believed to be red for Springfield Avenue. The bicyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, no citations have been issued, and the crash remains under investigation.



A bicyclist was seriously injured after a crash with a car in Joliet on Saturday, according to police.

Around 12:26 p.m., Joliet police responded to the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Springfield Avenue for a crash involving a car and a bicyclist.

An investigation revealed a Toyota Camry driven by a 45-year-old Joliet woman was stopped on Springfield Avenue at West Jefferson Street, waiting to turn right onto westbound Jefferson Street. The driver allegedly began turning right when she struck a 69-year-old Joliet man riding a bicycle. The bicyclist was believed to be traveling east on the sidewalk on the south side of West Jefferson Street and had entered the road to cross Springfield Avenue. The traffic signal was believed to be red for Springfield Avenue at the time of the crash.

The impact of the crash caused the bicyclist to be thrown from his bike. He was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Westbound lanes on West Jefferson Street were closed to traffic during the investigation.

No citations have been issued. The incident remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video footage should contact the Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.