Person shot on Kennedy Expressway; all inbound lanes closed at Kimball

The inbound Kennedy Expressway was closed Saturday morning at Kimball Avenue as state police investigated a shooting that happened hours earlier.

A person was shot about 6:35 a.m. as he drove south on Interstate 90 near Belmont Avenue, Illinois State Police said. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

All inbound lanes were shut down for an investigation about 8:40 a.m., with traffic being diverted at Kimball Avenue.