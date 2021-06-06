Person shot on the Dan Ryan near Bronzeville

A person was shot Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan expressway near Bronzeville on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the southbound lanes of I-94 near 47th Street, for calls of a person shot, state police said. The person drove to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All southbound local lanes of I-94 near 47th Street were closed for an investigation about 3 a.m., and reopened about 5:50 a.m., state police said.