Person shot, seriously wounded on I-57 in Markham

A person was seriously wounded in a shooting on Interstate 57 Sunday night in Markham.

The shooting happened around 11:34 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Gunfire came from a vehicle and struck the victim and their car. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.