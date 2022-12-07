Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side

A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Providence Hospital of Cook County where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.