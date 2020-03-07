Person shot to death at party in Barrington Hills

A person was killed Saturday during a party at a home-share in northwest suburban Barrington Hills.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 3:20 a.m. and found a male dead at the home in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road, Barrington Hills police said.

The party was being hosted at a home-share by people who are not from Barrington Hills, police said.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.