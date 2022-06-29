Person shot while riding bike on Chicago's South Side

A male was found shot Tuesday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The victim, whose age was unknown, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck around 11:26 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said.

He told police he was on his bicycle when he was hit by the gunfire.

The victim was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.