Person shot while trying to pull off robbery in Calumet Heights: police

A person was shot by a witness who saw him trying to rob a woman at gunpoint Tuesday in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The male tried to rob the woman, 39, at gunpoint about 6 p.m. in the 9000 block of South East End Avenue, but another male saw what was happening, walked up and fired shots of his own, Chicago police said.

The would-be robber showed up later at Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating to determine if any charges will be filed.