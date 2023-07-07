Person stabbed, critically wounded in Little Village home

A person was stabbed and critically wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The male, whose age was unknown, was inside a residence around 3 a.m. when a female grabbed a knife and stabbed him repeatedly in the 2300 block of South Avers Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the chest and both arms. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A knife was recovered from the scene.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.