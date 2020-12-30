Person stabbed in Hoffman Estates, 1 in custody
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - One person is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone Wednesday morning in north suburban Hoffman Estates.
About 6 a.m., officers responded to an incident in the 1700 block of Pebble Beach Drive and found a person who had been stabbed in the arm and hand, according to a statement from Hoffman Estates police.
The person was transported to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Officers arrested a suspect, but no charges have been filed.