Person stabbed in Hoffman Estates, 1 in custody

One person is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone Wednesday morning in north suburban Hoffman Estates.

About 6 a.m., officers responded to an incident in the 1700 block of Pebble Beach Drive and found a person who had been stabbed in the arm and hand, according to a statement from Hoffman Estates police.

The person was transported to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers arrested a suspect, but no charges have been filed.