Person wanted for exposing himself, sexually assaulting victim on the South Side

Chicago police are seeking a person who exposed himself to multiple people and allegedly sexually assaulted someone on the South Side.

The suspect exposed himself to a female around 2:30 a.m. on July 4th as she was walking home in the 7000 block of South Creiger Avenue, according to a CPD community alert.

The second incident took place three days later around 12:35 a.m. when the suspect exposed himself to a male as he was walking home in the 1700 block of East 71st Street, police said.

Police said the suspect is "possibly related" to a sexual assault that happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 16 in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

In each incident, the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gym shoes and possibly carrying a white plastic bag.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.