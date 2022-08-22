Person wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting

A person was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The male, whose age is unknown, was walking on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 8100 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

He was shot in the left flank and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.