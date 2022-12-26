Person wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

A person was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting Christmas night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The male, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk around 10:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue when someone pulled up in a white sedan and started shooting, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.