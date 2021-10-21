Man, 24, wounded in Kennedy Expressway shooting at Addison

A man was wounded in an overnight shooting on the Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street.

State troopers responded to reports of a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-90, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

A passenger in a vehicle, a 24-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries he sustained from gunfire, state police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Southbound lanes were closed for approximately 30 minutes due to the investigation, but were reopened around 3:25 a.m.

No further information was available.