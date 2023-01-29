Person wounded in shooting on Stevenson Expressway

One person was hospitalized after a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Heights Saturday afternoon.

Illinois State Police responded to a report of a shooting on northbound I-55 near Pulaski Road around 1:23 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed for investigation. The lanes have since reopened.

ISP is investigating. No further information is available.