Pet food recall due to potential salmonella contamination

Freshpet Inc. is recalling a batch of beef-and-egg flavored food for small dogs because of potential salmonella contamination, according to reports.

The Secaucus, New Jersey, pet food company said the recalled dog food was selected for destruction and accidentally shipped between June 7 and 10.

The product may have been sold at Publix in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, and at limited Target locations in Arizona and Southern California.

No other Freshpet products are affected by the recall.

Most of the batch was seized at retailer distribution warehouses.

The product being recalled: Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite-Size Beef & Egg Recipe

Retail UPC Code: 627975012939

Lot Code: 1421FBP0101

Sell By Date: 10/30/2021 L2

