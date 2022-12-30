Expand / Collapse search

Pet shop among several buildings wrecked by fire in Mendota

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Fire rips through stores in Mendota

Several buildings caught on fire in downtown Mendota overnight.

MENDOTA, Ill. - A devastating fire broke out Thursday night in downtown Mendota.

Crews worked overnight to put out the blaze which started in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. They even demolished a nearby building to keep it from spreading.

One of the buildings in flames was Fin Fur Feather Pet Shop.

According to its Facebook page, the store's mascot, a tortoise, was killed in the blaze.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The fire apparently started in a business that was being renovated.

The cause is still under investigation. 