Pet shop among several buildings wrecked by fire in Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. - A devastating fire broke out Thursday night in downtown Mendota.
Crews worked overnight to put out the blaze which started in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. They even demolished a nearby building to keep it from spreading.
One of the buildings in flames was Fin Fur Feather Pet Shop.
According to its Facebook page, the store's mascot, a tortoise, was killed in the blaze.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The fire apparently started in a business that was being renovated.
The cause is still under investigation.