Pet shop among several buildings wrecked by fire in Mendota

A devastating fire broke out Thursday night in downtown Mendota.

Crews worked overnight to put out the blaze which started in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. They even demolished a nearby building to keep it from spreading.

One of the buildings in flames was Fin Fur Feather Pet Shop.

According to its Facebook page, the store's mascot, a tortoise, was killed in the blaze.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The fire apparently started in a business that was being renovated.

The cause is still under investigation.