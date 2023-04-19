PETA: Some protesters arrested outside Chicago Starbucks

Demonstrators gathered outside a Starbucks along the Magnificent Mile Monday to protest the company's vegan upcharge.

The protest occurred at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the 600 block of North Michigan.

The protesters were pushing for would-be customers to avoid the coffee chain after PETA says thousands of its supporters asked the company to end its vegan upcharge.

"Starbucks is counting its beans when it should be counting the number of customers it will lose if it doesn’t end the vegan milk upcharge," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "People who choose to drink responsibly for the sake of animals or their own health or because they know that dairy farming is fueling the climate catastrophe are angry with the company for placing profits above ethics."

According to PETA, some protesters were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.