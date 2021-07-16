Pete Buttigieg visiting Chicago Friday to tout infrastructure plan

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Chicago on Friday to highlight the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

The former presidential candidate will be joined by state and Chicago leaders including Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

He'll talk about the investment in transit during a 1:45 p.m. press conference at the 95th Dan Ryan Red Line station.

President Joe Biden visited the Chicago area on July 7 to promote his bipartisan infrastructure deal.

The president listed details of the bipartisan infrastructure deal, but the agreement constitutes only part of the $4 trillion in spending Biden has proposed in a broader plan to reinvigorate the economy and boost the middle class.

The Biden administration gave "infrastructure report cards" to all 50 states in April.

Illinois received a C-.

The White House said 21% of Illinois’ trains, buses and other transit vehicles are past what engineers consider their "useful life."

Also attending Friday's event will be CTA President Dorval Carter along with U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.