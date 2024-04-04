16-year-old boy dropped off at Chicago hospital after being shot multiple times

A teenage boy was shot multiple times on Chicago's North Side Wednesday night.

According to police, at around 9:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of North California when shots were fired.

The boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was dropped off at an area hospital by a friend. He is listed in serious condition.

Police have stated that no one is currently in custody, and the circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.