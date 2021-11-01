Peterson Ridge Metra station coming to Edgewater

There was a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the Peterson Ridge Metra station in Edgewater.

The project is going to take about a year-and-a-half to complete.

Once construction is complete, there will be two platforms, heated concrete stairs and shelters with on-demand heating.

There will be new landscaping and new traffic signals, which will make it easier for residents to get to work and play.

"And I’m just excited that people that live right here in this community in West Ridge, and Rodgers Park are gonna be able to use this Metra station when it gets open. And not only are they gonna be able to get back and forth to jobs and economic opportunities downtown, and up into our suburbs, but they're also going to be able to use Metra as a way to access recreation. So I think that's such a wonderful thing," said State Sen. Mike Simmons.

The project is expected to cost about $19 million.

