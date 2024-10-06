Petey's Bungalow to close after 63 years in Oak Lawn

The Brief Petey’s Bungalow Restaurant & Lounge in Oak Lawn is closing after 63 years. Owner Petey announced his retirement following the passing of his wife, Mary, last year. The last day of service will be October 15, 2024.



After serving the Oak Lawn community for 63 years, Petey’s Bungalow Restaurant & Lounge will close its doors for good.

The restaurant, a local favorite known for its classic supper club dining, has been run by Petey and his wife Mary since its opening in 1961.

Petey announced his retirement in a heartfelt statement, reflecting on the memories and friendships built over the decades. He shared that Mary's passing last year deeply affected him, leading him to the decision that it was time to close the restaurant.

"We lived the American dream," Petey said, noting that the Bungalow was more than just a place to eat—it became a gathering spot for the community and a significant part of Oak Lawn’s history.

"As time passes, you finally realize when it’s time to end a chapter," Petey added.

As the restaurant prepares to close, Petey expressed his gratitude to loyal customers, staff, and friends who supported the business over the years.

Petey’s Bungalow will remain open through Oct. 15.