Petition calls for renaming of Chicago Animal Care and Control Center to honor Officer Ella French

There is a new push to honor fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

A change.org petition hopes to rename the Chicago Animal Care and Control Center after French.

At French's funeral, her partner talked about French's love for animals, often picking up strays while on patrol.

French also volunteered to foster shelter animals.

As of Tuesday morning, the petition had garnered almost 20,000 signatures.

French was gunned down during an Aug. 7 traffic stop in West Englewood.

A sea of officers in their dress blue uniforms formed outside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel last week as mourners — including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, former Mayor Richard M. Daley, and top department officials and friends and family — filed slowly inside for French's funeral.

French's mother and Officer Joshua Blas, French’s third partner that night who tried to save her life, spoke as well.

"Ella was so proud to be a member of your family," said Elizabeth French. "Every day you leave home to serve and protect."

"She was loud and fun and outgoing," said Blas. "She always loved getting to know the people and talking to them. She was bubbly and always smiling…Ella, you’re a great police officer, friend and partner. Thank you for all the great memories. I miss you."