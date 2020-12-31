Pharmacist arrested for intentionally removing vials of vaccine from storage, rendering them 'useless'

A former employee of the Advocate Aurora Health Hospital in Grafton, Wis. was arrested Thursday afternoon for tampering with and causing the destruction of 57 vials of the coronavirus vaccine.

The vials contained approximately 570 doses of the vaccine.

Grafton Police were called to the Advocate Aurora Health Hospital in Grafton on Wednesday on a report that a former employee of the pharmacy had intentionally removed the vaccines from the refrigerated storage and left them to sit out overnight.

Because of this, about 570 doses of the vaccine were considered "useless," health professionals said.

Grafton Police investigated to determine a motive and what, if any, criminal charges could be filed.

Through their investigation, police say the former pharmacist, a resident of Grafton, removed the vials from the refrigerated storage knowing they would not be usable.

Aurora’s preliminary investigation into the incident determined the incident was accidental. However, after receiving additional information, the public safety sector of Aurora Health began a deeper dive into the incident and discovered that the vials were intentionally removed by the pharmacist.

In a written statement to Aurora Health Public Safety Officials, the former employee admitted to intentionally removing the vaccine, knowing that if not properly stored the vaccine would be ineffective.

The value of the spoiled doses was estimated to be between $8,000 and $11,000.

Grafton detectives indicate that the individual knew the spoiled vaccinations would be useless and that people who received the vaccinations would think

they had been vaccinated against the virus when in fact they were not.

Grafton Police arrested the former Aurora Health employee on recommended charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property.

The former employee is currently being held in the Ozaukee County jail.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time.