Pheasant Run destroyed in fire, St. Charles community remembers iconic resort

Fire crews were still on scene Monday putting out hotspots and watching for flare-ups after a blaze broke out over the weekend at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

A large portion of the iconic resort property has been gutted, and any chance of reopening the complex as a resort appears to be gone.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and even though Saint Charles firefighters arrived within four minutes, it had already spread to several buildings on the property.

Fire crews from 20 suburban departments responded, and it took nearly a full day to get the fire under control.

The resort opened back in 1963 and touched the lives of just about everyone who lives in the St. Charles area.

Weddings, parties, theater shows and the huge indoor/outdoor pool have made a lot of memories for locals.

The resort closed in early 2020 when the pandemic hit, and while the golf course has already been sold for a planned industrial development. the mayor says they had hoped the city would be able to find a buyer to redevelop the resort.

"So we are looking for someone to develop that piece of property," said St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek. "I think there's always hope (that the location could remain a resort.) That was such a great place with great memories, especially for my family too. But we do hope that it can become something that just betters the city."

"It’s just sad when something – it’s bad enough when it's abandoned. But then to see it go up in smoke, it's just very heartbreaking. And I feel like all St. Charles residents felt that Pheasant Run was such an icon for our city," said resident Mary Lynn Yarter.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, however officials said there were some things about the blaze that were unusual.