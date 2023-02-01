Phoenix officer given Narcan after ingesting 'white substance' during traffic stop
PHOENIX - An officer was given Narcan before being taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance while performing a traffic stop near downtown Phoenix.
According to police, officers on Feb. 1 pulled over a car near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. One of the officers walked up to the vehicle and when someone inside the car rolled down a window, "a white substance escaped and was ingested by the officer."
"The officer passed out and was given Narcan," Phoenix Police Lt. Mark Tovar said.
The officer was taken to a hospital and is awake and talking to medical staff.
Three people inside the car were taken into custody.
