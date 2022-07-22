Photo captures families taking cover at Columbus Park on Chicago's West Side after shots fired

A night of family fun was shattered by gunfire in Chicago.

Pictures were taken at Columbus Park Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood during a special performance of "Shakespeare in the Park"

A photographer — Keith Yearman — was getting pictures of the performance when he says he heard more than a dozen shots.

He took a photo of families taking cover on the ground, and he says he got a picture of the gunman running away.

No injuries were reported.