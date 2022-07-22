Expand / Collapse search

Photo captures families taking cover at Columbus Park on Chicago's West Side after shots fired

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Austin
Gunfire ruins Shakespeare performance on Chicago's West Side

A night of family fun was shattered by gunfire.

CHICAGO - A night of family fun was shattered by gunfire in Chicago.

Pictures were taken at Columbus Park Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood during a special performance of "Shakespeare in the Park"

A photographer — Keith Yearman — was getting pictures of the performance when he says he heard more than a dozen shots.

He took a photo of families taking cover on the ground, and he says he got a picture of the gunman running away.

No injuries were reported.