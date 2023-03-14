Photo of Chicago icon 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson up for auction

A rare Chicago sports item is now up for auction.

Bidders will have a chance to take home an authentic original photo of "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.

Experts say the photo was taken just before, if not during, the infamous 1919 "Black Sox" World Series.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A quick refresher, eight White Sox players were accused of conspiring with gamblers to fix the outcome of the series, which they lost.

Jackson was ruled innocent at trial but banned for life from professional baseball.

Bidding is open through March 16.