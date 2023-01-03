Photo released of car wanted in Mount Prospect shooting

Mount Prospect police have released a photo of a white colored Toyota sedan that was allegedly involved in a shooting Monday night.

At about 7:43 p.m., the Toyota entered the parking lot of an apartment building in the northwest suburb and the passenger began flashing gang signs at a person who was walking to their vehicle, Mount Prospect police said in a statement.

After a short verbal exchange, the Toyota left the parking lot and the victim got into his vehicle and began driving on Wheeling Road when he realized the same Toyota was in front of him, police said.

Image released by police Jan. 3, 2023, of a white-colored sedan wanted in connection with a shooting in Mount Prospect, Illinois. (Mount Prospect police)

As the two vehicles approached the intersection at Boxwood Drive, someone inside the Toyota began shooting at the victim's vehicle, according to police.

The victim was not injured, but his vehicle was damaged in the shooting. The Toyota then fled northbound on Wheeling Road toward Euclid Avenue, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic boy between 14-years-old and 17-years-old with a thin build and black colored hair, according to police.

Police were able to recover shell casings and other evidence from the scene that is being sent to a forensic lab for analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Prospect Police Department's Investigations Section at 847-870-5654.