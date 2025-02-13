PHOTOS: 10 Chicago area heart patients meet former Bulls point guard, celebrate recovery

article

A group of ten heart patients from the Chicago area received a special honor at a recent Chicago Bulls game as part of the annual Hoops & Hearts event, a partnership between Advocate Health Care and the Bulls aimed at raising awareness about heart health.

Before tipoff, the patients reunited with their care teams during a pre-game dinner to celebrate their recoveries. They also met former Bulls point guard Kirk Hinrich, who signed their custom jerseys.

One of the honorees, Joe Brown, served as the game’s honorary captain. Brown, who received a heart transplant in 2023 at Advocate Christ Medical Center, expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

"I am a big Bulls fan and thankful for the opportunity to raise heart health awareness with them," Brown said. "This special night also helped recognize the compassionate teams I am incredibly thankful for at Advocate Health Care."

The backstory:

Brown, 59, was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2014, and his condition progressively worsened.

At one point, he accepted that he might not survive.

He was eventually given a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) to help his heart function. More than a year ago, he received a heart transplant.

During his time in the hospital, Brown formed strong bonds with his medical team, often sharing his faith, earning him the nickname "the preacher man."

Since his recovery, he has become an ordained minister and is enjoying life with his family.

What they're saying:

Dr. William Cotts, Brown’s cardiologist, had the honor of presenting the game ball and emphasized the importance of heart health awareness.

"Treating patients like Joe and seeing the incredible recoveries is what makes my job so special," Dr. Cotts said. "This heart month, it is important to raise awareness of the importance of heart health. I am grateful for the opportunity to do so with the Chicago Bulls."

