PHOTOS: $2.88 million in counterfeit goods seized in Chicago in January

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 29 shipments of counterfeit goods worth $2.88 million in Chicago in the month of January.

Included in the seized items were counterfeit shoes, wallets, designer apparel, handbags and jewelry.

On Jan. 31, CBP officers at an Express Consignment Operations hub near O'Hare seized a shipment that was arriving from Israel that contained over $713,000 worth of counterfeit Cartier, Louis Vuitton and Versace bracelets, rings and necklaces.

"These are significant seizures for CBP, but unfortunately, CBP officers see counterfeit shipments like this every day," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago. "I’m extremely proud of these officers’ determination in stopping illicit shipments, and our commitment to protecting the American economy."

The 29 shipments in the month of January arrived from various countries including China, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Russia, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and Israel.

CBP said the most common item was jewelry.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The shipments were heading to various cities throughout the U.S., including local cities like Joliet, Lake in the Hills and Chicago.

"This is just another example of the work our officers do to protect consumers and the U.S. economy," said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director-Chicago. "Our officers are at the frontline protecting the U.S. economy and guarding against charlatans making money by selling fake merchandise."

Advertisement