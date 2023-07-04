PHOTOS: Elmhurst police discover large cache of illegal fireworks, 2 charged

Two people have been charged after police in Elmhurst found a large collection of illegal fireworks last weekend.

Police said they responded to multiple reports of large, commercial-grade fireworks being detonated in a public street on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a large cache of fireworks with launch tubes, Elmhurst police said.

The DuPage County Sheriff Bomb Squad was called to safely remove the fireworks from the scene, due to their size.

Two adults were charged with violating the Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act, and face up to $2,500 in fines if they’re found guilty.

Elmhurst police reminded the public the use of large fireworks in densely populated areas is not only dangerous, but it’s also against Illinois law.