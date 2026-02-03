Photos released, reward offered in Momence bar homicide investigation

The Brief A 30-year-old woman was found dead at a rural Momence bar, and authorities are investigating the case as a homicide. Detectives have released images of a person and vehicle of interest and are offering a $5,000 reward for tips. No arrests have been made.



The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman found at a rural bar near the Illinois-Indiana state line, a case detectives have classified as a homicide.

What we know:

Deputies were called just before noon to The Line, a bar along Illinois Route 114 in rural Momence, after receiving a report of a possible dead person, authorities said. Courtney M. Drysdale of Momence was found dead at the scene.

Based on the evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, detectives determined the death was a homicide. No arrests have been announced and no additional details about the cause of death were released.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office released images of a person and vehicle of interest in hopes that someone may recognize them. Kankakee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the positive identification of the person or vehicle shown in the images. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Kankakee County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME (815-932-7463) or the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-802-7150.

The bar posted on Facebook Monday evening that it would be closed until further notice "in spite of tragic events."

The sheriff’s office plans to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at its headquarters in Kankakee, where officials said additional details may be released. The investigation remains ongoing.