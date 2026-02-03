Photos released, reward offered in Momence bar homicide investigation
MOMENCE, Ill. - The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman found at a rural bar near the Illinois-Indiana state line, a case detectives have classified as a homicide.
What we know:
Deputies were called just before noon to The Line, a bar along Illinois Route 114 in rural Momence, after receiving a report of a possible dead person, authorities said. Courtney M. Drysdale of Momence was found dead at the scene.
Based on the evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, detectives determined the death was a homicide. No arrests have been announced and no additional details about the cause of death were released.
As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office released images of a person and vehicle of interest in hopes that someone may recognize them. Kankakee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the positive identification of the person or vehicle shown in the images. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
(Kankakee County Sheriff's Office)
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME (815-932-7463) or the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-802-7150.
The bar posted on Facebook Monday evening that it would be closed until further notice "in spite of tragic events."
The sheriff’s office plans to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at its headquarters in Kankakee, where officials said additional details may be released. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office.