Several cars were underwater in Calumet City due to heavy flooding Sunday morning.

Around 7 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Advisory for Cook County and projected rain rates nearing one inch per hour.

In the 300 block of Manistee in Calumet City, water filled the streets, leaving multiple vehicles stranded in the middle of the road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.