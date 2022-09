A major pickleball tournament is happening this week in Highland Park.

The APP Chicago runs from now until Sept. 4 at Danny Cunniff park.

More than 700 players are expected to participate in the event.

A $50,000 grand prize is at stake.

Tickets cost $10 a day, and they can be purchased in person or at eventbrite.com.