Pickpocket targets elderly victims in Lincoln Park, Lake View

Police are warning residents about a pickpocket who has struck four times this month in Lake View and Lincoln Park on the North Side.

In each case, the suspect got close to elderly victims in public or inside businesses and took items from their pockets or purses, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

About 1 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 2500 block of North Racine Avenue;

About 4 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue;

About 3:40 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 2800 block of North Clark Street; and

About 4:50 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 3100 block of North Clark.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 45 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.