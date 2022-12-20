Pickup truck crashes into Chuck E. Cheese in Hobart

Someone crashed their vehicle into a northwest Indiana Chuck E. Cheese on Tuesday.

Around 11:50 a.m., a pickup truck crashed into the front of their building on Route 30 in Hobart.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash.

The Hobart Fire Department shared on social media that it appears the driver had some sort of medical episode.

He was pulled unconscious from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese | Hobart Fire Department

No one else was injured.

The business was not open when the crash occurred.