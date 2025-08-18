Expand / Collapse search
Pickup truck left dangling over wastewater tank after suburban crash, officials say

By Cody King
Published  August 18, 2025 8:41pm CDT
Woodstock
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A pickup truck crashed into the Woodstock Wastewater Treatment Plant Monday, stopping at the edge of a wastewater tank; firefighters pulled the driver to safety.
    • The driver and two others involved were evaluated but declined medical treatment; no injuries were reported.
    • Fire crews removed the truck, and the facility sustained only minor damage; the crash remains under investigation.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. - A pickup truck was left dangling over a city wastewater tank Monday afternoon after a crash in northwest suburban Woodstock, officials said.

What we know:

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tappan Street. 

When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles — one in the roadway and the pickup inside the Woodstock Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to officials.

The truck came to a stop inside the facility, hanging over the edge of one of the wastewater tanks. Firefighters safely removed the driver, a man, from the vehicle. He was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but declined medical treatment, authorities said.

Image 1 of 3

A pickup truck was left dangling over a city wastewater tank Monday afternoon after a crash in northwest suburban Woodstock, officials said. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Two other people in the second vehicle were also evaluated and refused further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews stabilized and lifted the pickup using equipment before rolling it onto a tow truck. 

The facility sustained only minor damage, limited to a guardrail and siding, and continued operations as normal, officials said.

What's next:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department. 

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District. 

WoodstockNews