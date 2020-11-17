Pickup truck rolls over after rear-ending CPD vehicle in Palmer Square

A pickup truck flipped over after rear-ending a Chicago police vehicle Tuesday near the 14th District police station in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side.

The pickup truck was traveling south about 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of North California Avenue, when it crashed into the back of a marked police SUV that had just turned onto California, Chicago police said.

The truck rolled over, and the 22-year-old woman driving it was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for observation, police said. Two officers in the SUV were also taken to a local hospital for observation. Everyone involved was listed in good condition.

Police said no citations are currently pending against the woman driving the pickup truck.