Pierogi Fest kicks off in Whiting, Indiana

The popular Pierogi Fest is back for what is sure to be a very hot weekend.

This is the 26th year of Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana. It would have been the 27th had it not been canceled last year because of COVID.

There are more than 100 vendors at the festival this year, with more than 60 of them whipping up all the delicious food your heart can desire from savory pierogis to sweet treats and more.

The vendors come from all over the country, including the Midwest, Florida, Texas and even as far north as Canada.

There is also plenty of entertainment, six stages and more than 40 performers throughout the weekend. More than 300,000 people are expected to attend the festival this weekend.

The goal of the fest, of course, is to celebrate ethnic heritage. But after having to cancel the event last year, the co-founder says this year is about bringing the community back together.

Attendees, agree.

"It's just so nice to be out in the fresh air, smelling all the pierogis as you look down the aisle there are blocks and blocks of food, so we got a full day in front of us," said Bob Pozdol of Orland Park.

The big event Friday night is the Pierogi Fest Parade at 7 p.m.