Pilsen armed robbery: Man, 25, pistol-whipped while trying to escape gunmen

A man was pistol-whipped while trying to escape armed robbers Wednesday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The 25-year-old got out of his vehicle around 2:30 a.m. when four gunmen exited a black Nissan and tried to hold him up in the 1800 block of South Sanagmon Street, police said.

The victim tried to run away but he was struck with a gun to the back of his head. The suspects then stole his property and fled northbound on Sangamon.

The victim took himself to Rush University Medical Center to be treated for a cut on his head. He was listed in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.