Man shot inside Pilsen food truck

A man was shot and wounded while he was inside a food truck early Friday in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was inside the food truck just before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the abdomen, police said.

The man was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.