Man arrested after allegedly robbing woman in Pilsen: police

article

A man was arrested in connection to a robbery in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on Sunday.

Chicago police arrested Jose Salvador Garcia, 26, in the 500 block of West Cermak Road on Tuesday.

Garcia allegedly robbed a 31-year-old woman two days before in the 600 block of West Cermak Road.

He was charged with one felony count of robbery. His detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

Chicago police did not provide any further information at this time.