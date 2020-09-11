Pink Line service restored at Kostner after person reported on tracks

Pink Line train service was suspended for 30 minutes Friday morning for a person on the tracks at Kostner, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Officers were called at 9:34 a.m. for a disoriented elderly man standing in front of a train, according to Chicago police.

Paramedics did not transport anyone from that location, according to Chicago Fire Department Larry Merritt.

Train service, which was suspended between Central Park and the Loop, resumed by 10 a.m., the CTA said in a service announcement.