Piping plover eggs found at Montrose Beach dunes

The Chicago Park District announced Thursday three piping plover eggs have been spotted at Montrose Beach Dunes Natural Area.

The site has been host to Monty and Rose, a pair of Great Lakes piping plovers, who are spending their third summer together along the lakeshore.

Piping plover eggs usually hatch in about a month, the park district said in a statement.

Park workers put a wired enclosure around the nest to keep predators out but will allow Monty and Rose to incubate the eggs.

Monty and Rose fledged three chicks last summer and two chicks in 2019.

