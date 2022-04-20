Piping Plover spotted at South Side Chicago beach

It must be a sign of spring. A piping plover has been spotted at Rainbow Beach on Chicago's South Side.

The tiny bird was spotted Tuesday by a member of the Chicago Piping Plovers. The environmentalist group has been advocating and caring for Monty and Rose — a pair of endangered birds that nest at Montrose beach.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

However, the Rainbow Beach bird is a newcomer. Bird enthusiasts hope the bird will decide to mate and nest locally.