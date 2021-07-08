Piping plovers Monty and Rose welcome new chicks

Chicago's beloved piping plovers, Monty and Rose, welcomed three chicks this week, with a potential fourth on the way.

Two of the chicks arrived Wednesday afternoon, and the third made its debut Thursday morning.

Because of recent weather, the chicks are staying close to mom and dad.

A cage was installed around their nest, along with surveillance cameras, after a skunk ate some of the birds' eggs last month.

The endangered Great Lakes Piping Plover population was once down to less than 20 pairs. However, in recent years, the population has recovered to roughly 70 breeding pairs.