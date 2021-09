A boil order that was in place for four days in Plainfield has been lifted.

Restaurants, businesses and homeowners were all forced to use bottled water since last Friday.

The city issued the boil order Thursday after E. coli was detected in water samples on Wednesday.

On Monday, the city said they collected 40 samples over the weekend with no signs of coliform or E. coli bacteria.

