Community mourns suburban gymnast fatally shot near UW-Whitewater: 'Her loss is going to be felt forever'

The Brief Plainfield gymnast Kara Welsh, who recently won the NCAA Division III vault title, was tragically shot and killed at her off-campus apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $29,000 to support Welsh’s family. Welsh, a business management major heading into her senior year, leaves behind a legacy at both her university and her local gymnastics community.



The community of Plainfield is mourning the loss of a standout gymnast who was tragically killed while away at college in Wisconsin.

Tributes are now pouring in for Kara Welsh, who leaves behind her parents and a sister.

The Plainfield native dedicated much of her free time to training at Aspire Gymnastics Academy in Joliet.

The 21-year-old was shot and killed at an off-campus apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday. Welsh was majoring in business management and was heading into her senior year. Whitewater police have arrested a 23-year-old on a first-degree murder charge.

Counseling services are available to UW-Whitewater students, faculty and staff. The school’s flag will also fly at half-staff on Tuesday when the fall semester begins.

Welsh was a member of the Warhawk gymnastics team and last year, she won the individual national title on vault at the NCAA Division III Championships.

"It's a very tight-knit community. She had roommates that were on the team. You know, some of her best friends were on the team," said Ryan Callahan, Athletic Director of UW-Whitewater. "Kara was an amazing person, you know, her loss is going to be felt forever. We talk a lot about legacy, you know, from our staff and to our students. And, you know, what's your legacy going to be here? And Kara left a legacy that's — that's ingrained in gymnastics and Warhawk athletics forever."

The chancellor of the university said details for her memorial services will be shared soon.

A GoFundMe campaign to support her family has raised more than $29,000.